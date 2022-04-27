Detroit Tigers release lineup for bounce back game vs. Twins

Following a complete…… never mind, we are not talking about the past.

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers will take on the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of their three-game set.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, Akil Baddoo is back after a day off.

Michael Pineda will be on the mound for the Tigers as he squares off against his former team.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 7:40 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.