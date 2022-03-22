Detroit Tigers release lineup for Spring Training matchup vs. Phillies

On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for today’s game and it will be Riley Greene (CF) who is leading off for the first time this spring.

Javier Baez (SS) and Spencer Torkelson (1B) are also in today’s lineup.

SP Tyler Alexander will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:05 p.m. EST, can be seen on MLB.TV.