Detroit Tigers sign former All-Star Trevor Rosenthal

By W.G. Brady
Inside the Article:

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal on a Minor League Contract, which includes an invite to Major League Spring Training. Rosenthal previously pitched for the Tigers, though very briefly, and his last action came in 2020 with the San Diego Padres.

Key Points

  • Tigers have agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal
  • Rosenthal once pitched briefly for the Tigers
  • Rosenthal last pitched for the Padres back in 2020
  • It is a Minor League contract with an invite to Major League Spring Training
Detroit Tigers Trevor Rosenthal

Why it Matters for Detroit Tigers and Trevor Rosenthal

New Detroit Tigers team president Scott Harris has been making sure to turn over every stone to add players that he believes will hope the organization. Rosenthal, who is 32, originally broke into Major League Baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he eventually went on to become an All-Star. He also pitched nine innings for the Tigers during the 2019 season, posting a 7.00 ERA.

Bottom Line: Throwing a Dart

By signing Rosenthal, the Tigers are throwing a dart and hoping it hits. Rosenthal has not pitched in MLB since 2020, but the Tigers are hoping that he can regain some of the greatness that he once had. In 2015, he picked up 48 saves while posting a 2.10 ERA.

