Detroit Tigers sign free agent C Alonzo Rubalcaba

According to a tweet from Chris McCosky of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers have signed free agent catcher, Alonzo Rubalcaba to a minor league contract.

Note: The MLB transaction log says the move took place on Aug. 15, which obviously has not happened yet. With a little research, the University of Kentucky says the signing actually took place on July 27.

Hmmm. A post-dated transaction? Who knew. Ha. He’s undrafted out of U-Kentucky pic.twitter.com/GeUNT77lk5 — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) August 10, 2022

Rubalcaba, who is 22, went undrafted out of the University of Kentucky.

During his final season with the Wildcats, he batted .238 with three home runs and 30 RBIs in 44 games.

From Kentucky:

His finest moment came when he looped a game-winning single in the 13th inning to defeat No. 1 Tennessee. Earlier in the season he was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after smacking a grand slam on Sunday that helped the Cats secure a series vs. No. 14 Georgia. For the week, he batted .500 with a team-high seven RBI, eight hits, five runs and a pair of extra-base hits. He led the team with 12 total bases in four games and slugged .750 as part of his 1.279 OPS. He had three multi-hit games and set career-highs on Sunday with three hits and four RBI.

On the season, Rubalcaba batted .238 with 20 runs, 12 extra-base hits, 30 runs batted in and 17 walks. He had eight multi-RBI and six multi-hit games but his greatest value was in his elite defensive skills behind the plate.

For his career, he batted .249 in 189 at-bats, with 57 starts in 65 games played. He missed a bulk of the 2021 season with a thumb injury but still managed to collect 14 extra-base hits and 32 RBI in two seasons.

The Detroit Tigers‘ next game is tonight at 7:10 p.m. ET.

