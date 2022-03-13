Detroit Tigers sign trio of pitchers to Minor League contracts

The Detroit Tigers have begun their Spring Training as they make their preparations for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.
Just moments ago, the Tigers announced they have signed the following trio of pitchers.
- RHP Wanmer Ramirez (6-1, 165, Dominican Republic)
- RHP Juan Ruiz (6-0, 200, Dominican Republic)
- RHP Elvin Valerio (6-5, 225, Dominican Republic)
The Tigers have agreed to terms with the following players on Minor League contracts:
RHP Wanmer Ramirez (6-1, 165, Dominican Republic)
RHP Juan Ruiz (6-0, 200, Dominican Republic)
RHP Elvin Valerio (6-5, 225, Dominican Republic)
— Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) March 13, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings