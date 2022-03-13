in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers sign trio of pitchers to Minor League contracts

The Detroit Tigers have begun their Spring Training as they make their preparations for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

Just moments ago, the Tigers announced they have signed the following trio of pitchers.

  • RHP Wanmer Ramirez (6-1, 165, Dominican Republic)
  • RHP Juan Ruiz (6-0, 200, Dominican Republic)
  • RHP Elvin Valerio (6-5, 225, Dominican Republic)

