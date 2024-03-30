Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup: Game 2 vs. Chicago White Sox

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

After a thrilling 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox, the Detroit Tigers are set to continue their three-game series in the Windy City with Game 2 this afternoon. The Tigers have just announced their starting lineup for today’s clash, and as you are about to see, manager A.J. Hinch is already mixing things up.

Starting Lineup for Game 2

Parker Meadows (CF) Spencer Torkelson (1B) Riley Greene (RF) Kerry Carpenter (DH) Mark Canha (LF) Colt Keith (2B) Carson Kelly (C) Javier Baez (SS) Zach McKinstry (3B)

Kenta makes his first start as a Tiger! 🐯



前田健太のタイガース初登板！ pic.twitter.com/NkdHLroD04 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 30, 2024

Pitching Debut

On the mound, Kenta Maeda will be making his much-anticipated debut for the Tigers. As the team looks to build on their Opening Day success, Maeda’s performance will be crucial in setting the tone for the rest of the series.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Tigers are looking to build on their 1-0 victory in Game 2 against the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers’ starting lineup features key players such as Parker Meadows, Spencer Torkelson, and Riley Greene. Kenta Maeda is set to make his debut for the Tigers as the starting pitcher.

The Bottom Line

Today’s game is scheduled to begin at 2:10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit. Fans can also tune in to the action on 97.1 The Ticket. As the Tigers aim for another win against their division rivals, all eyes will be on the field to see if they can maintain their momentum and secure a series victory.