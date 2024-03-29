Detroit Tigers trade for PJ Poulin

Detroit Tigers trade Colorado Rockies for Relief Pitcher

In a strategic organizational depth move that flew under the radar earlier in the week, the Detroit Tigers have acquired left-handed reliever PJ Poulin from the Colorado Rockies. The trade, which took place on Sunday, involved the Tigers sending cash considerations to the Rockies. The 27-year-old pitcher has been assigned to Double-A Erie.

The Big Picture: Always Building

Poulin was selected by the Rockies in the 11th round of the 2018 draft and spent the entirety of last season in Triple-A Albuquerque. During his time there, he posted a 5.44 ERA with 33 walks and 39 strikeouts across 49⅔ innings in 32 relief appearances.

Although his statistics from the previous season may not be eye-catching, the Tigers see potential in Poulin’s abilities and hope he can eventually contribute positively to their bullpen.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Tigers traded for left-handed reliever PJ Poulin from the Colorado Rockies. The trade involved cash considerations, with Poulin being assigned to Double-A Erie. Poulin is expected to provide depth to the Tigers’ bullpen.

The Bottom Line: Organizational Depth

The acquisition of PJ Poulin is a low-risk move for the Detroit Tigers aimed at adding depth to their bullpen. As the team continues to build and refine its roster, Poulin’s left-handed pitching could prove to be a valuable asset if he can figure out how to limit his walks.