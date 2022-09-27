Detroit Tigers Week in Numbers – Five Wins in Six Days!

We’ll start with the good: the Detroit Tigers won five out of six games played this week! The bad: it doesn’t really matter all that much.

Sure, it’s always fun to see the Tigers sweep the Chicago White Sox. I will never turn down such an opportunity. But is it just me or does it bug you a little more to see them do this AFTER such a terrible season? Sure, the timing wasn’t ideal, but they still did it. They also took two out of three from the Baltimore Orioles earlier in the week. Yep, five out of six against teams still in the hunt for the playoffs!

Highlights from the Baltimore series include the 11-0 thumping the team handed Baltimore in game one of that series, Joey Wentz‘s second career win, and Akil Baddoo‘s second home run of the season (which just so happened to be a 448-foot bomb to center field in Baltimore), his first home run since April 13.

The series in Chicago may not have been very eventful, but still fun. Javier Baez hit another monster home run against the White Sox, who have seemingly become his personal arch-rivals. Eduardo Rodriguez and Drew Hutchison picked up wins as started, and Andrew Chafin got a win in relief, plus Gregory Soto picked up two more saves in the series.

Your hitter of the week: Harold Castro, who went 7-f0r-15 with a double, a home run, and three RBIs.

Pitcher of the week: No question about it, Tyler Alexander. He started two games this week, going a total of 13 innings. The best part, you ask? He gave up a grand total of one run in those 13 innings.

That’s about it for me this week. Here are the numbers:

Detroit Tigers Weekly Stats

Overall record: 5-1

Total runs scored: 29

Total runs allowed: 16

Starting rotation ERA: 2.31

Bullpen ERA: 2.65

Team batting average: .288

Team on-base percentage: .370

Overall Record: 60-92 (officially eliminated from playoff contention)

Detroit Tigers Individual Batting Stats

Riley Greene: 6-23, 2 doubles, 3 runs scored, 5 RBIs, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts, a sacrifice fly, hit by a pitch. Season batting average: .251, on-base percentage: .319

Javier Baez: 6-26, a double, a home run, 4 runs scored, 3 RBIs, 8 strikeouts. Season batting average: .241, on-base percentage: .281

Willi Castro: 1-10, a run scored, 2 stolen bases, 2 strikeouts, an error in the field. Season batting average: .236, on-base percentage: .280

Harold Castro: 7-15, a double, a home run, a run scored, 3 RBIs, a strikeout. Season batting average: .271, on-base percentage: .300

Miguel Cabrera: 3-15, a run scored, an RBI. Season batting average: .253, on-base percentage: .303

Kerry Carpenter: 5-15, 2 home runs, 4 runs scored, 2 RBIs, 3 strikeouts, hit by a pitch. Season batting average: .263, on-base percentage: .321

Spencer Torkelson: 5-21, 3 doubles, 3 runs scored, an RBI, a walk, 5 strikeouts. Season batting average: .205, on-base percentage: .290

Jonathan Schoop: 3-12, a double, a home run, 3 runs scored, 3 RBIs, a walk, a strikeout, a sacrifice fly, grounded into 2 double plays. Season batting average: .202, on-base percentage: .235

Ryan Kreidler: 4-10, 3 runs scored, 3 RBIs, a walk, 3 strikeouts, a sacrifice hit, a sacrifice fly, hit by a pitch, an error in the field. Season batting average: .212, on-base percentage: .271

Tucker Barnhart: 3-8, 2 strikeouts, ground into a double play. Season batting average: .214, on-base percentage: .277

Eric Haase: 4-13, a run scored, an RBI, a strikeout. Season batting average: .250, on-base percentage: .298

Victor Reyes: 1-9, a double, an RBI, 3 strikeouts, hit by a pitch. Season batting average: .260, on-base percentage: .293

Jeimer Candelario: 7-14, 3 doubles, a run scored, an RBI, a walk, 2 strikeouts, ground into a double play. Season batting average: .211, on-base percentage: .269

Akil Baddoo: 5-17, a double, a home run, 5 runs scored, 4 RBIs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts, a stolen base. Season batting average: .194, on-base percentage: .281

Detroit Tigers Individual Pitching Stats

Tyler Alexander: 13 innings pitched, 6 hits against, a run allowed (earned), 3 walks, 9 strikeouts. 1-0 record this week. Season ERA: 4.68, WHIP: 1.28

Joey Wentz: 5 2/3 innings pitched, 2 hits against, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts. 1-0 record this week. Season ERA: 3.13, WHIP: 0.96

Matt Manning: 5 1/3 innings pitched, 4 hits against, 5 runs allowed (3 earned), 5 walks, 4 strikeouts, a home run allowed. 0-1 record this week. Season ERA: 3.43, WHIP: 1.17

Eduardo Rodriguez: 6 innings pitched, 8 hits against, 3 runs allowed (all earned), a walk, 3 strikeouts, a home run allowed. 1-0 record this week. Season ERA: 4.37, WHIP: 1.34

Drew Hutchison: 5 innings pitched, 4 hits against, 2 runs allowed (earned), 2 walks, a strikeout, 2 home runs allowed, a wild pitch. 1-0 record this week. Season ERA: 4.54, WHIP: 1.46

Daniel Norris: 1 2/3 innings pitched, 3 strikeouts. Season ERA: 4.30, WHIP: 1.26

Will Vest: 1 inning pitched. Season ERA: 3.58, WHIP: 1.23

Alex Lange: 2 1/3 innings pitched, a walk, 2 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.68, WHIP: 1.21

Joe Jimenez: 2/3 innings pitched, 3 hits against, 2 runs allowed (earned), a strikeout, a home run allowed. Season ERA: 3.49, WHIP: 1.09

Jose Cisnero:1 2/3 innings pitched, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts, a hit batter. Season ERA: 1.33, WHIP: 1.33

Jason Foley: 1 inning pitched, 5 hits against, 3 runs allowed (all earned), a strikeout. Season ERA: 3.65, WHIP: 1.32

Garrett Hill: 2 innings pitched, a walk, a strikeout. Season ERA: 4.04, WHIP: 1.31

Andrew Chafin: 2 2/3 innings pitched, a hit against, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts, a wild pitch. Season ERA: 2.91, WHIP: 1.10

Gregory Soto: 3 innings pitched, 2 hits against, 3 saves. Season ERA: 3.32, WHIP: 1.33

Detroit Tigers Injury Report (according to ESPN.com)

RP Joe Jimenez – 15-day IL (back)

SP Beau Brieske – 60-day IL (right forearm)

OF Austin Meadows – 60-day IL (Achilles/mental health)

SP Rony Garcia – 60-day IL

SP Tarik Skubal – 60-day IL (elbow)

C Jake Rogers – 60-day IL (elbow)

SP Spencer Turnbull – 60-day IL (elbow)

SP Alex Faedo – day-to-day (out for the year – hip injury)

RP Kyle Funkhouser – 60-day IL (shoulder)

SP Casey Mize – 60-day IL (elbow)