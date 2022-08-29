Detroit Tigers Week in Numbers – The Offense Has Arrived!

It may have taken until the end of August, but the offense has finally arrived for the Detroit Tigers! In the five games they played this week, the team combined to score 31 runs.

Great Week Offensively!

For reference, last week they played seven games and scored 24. This was also the best week they have had at the plate in a long time as well. Get ready for this: the team combined for a batting average of .338 this week! Yes, you did read that right. That was their actual batting average. 54 hits in 160 at-bats will do that! Even more impressive is their on-base percentage, which checked in at an astounding .448!

Rookie Riley Greene led the offensive charge this week by going 10-for-23 with a double, triple, home run, and four RBIs. Not to be outdone were Victor Reyes (8-for-21), Harold Castro (8-for-22), and even Jeimer Candelario (6-for-19 with two home runs). Not-so-impressive this week were Miguel Cabrera (0-for-8) and Zach Short (0-for-6).

Strikeouts were a bit high for the team this week, which is far from a new development. They struck out a total of 51 times in the five games this week, while only drawing 15 walks.

Pitching Somewhat Suspect

The pitching contributions for the Detroit Tigers this week were… “meh” overall. What is “meh”, you ask? Not great, not terrible, kind of somewhere right in the middle. You know… kind of “meh”.

Matt Manning did have another absolutely truly fantastic start on Wednesday, going six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. Outside of that, Drew Hutchison had another solid week. He started two games this week, going five innings the first time out and 5 1/3 the second time out. He gave up a total of three runs this week, and also got a “W” in one of those starts. Eduardo Rodriguez has been pretty solid since his return, as well. He went six innings in his only start this week, giving up a single run and getting the win. He’s now 2-0 since returning from the restricted list.

Including Tyler Alexander‘s three-inning dud of a start (where he allowed seven runs), the starting rotation combined for a 3.91 ERA this week. It was the bullpen that struggled the most though. Alex Lange continued his up-and-down season by allowing three more earned runs this week. Daniel Norris pitched twice this week as well, also giving up three more runs. Gregory Soto also got involved, and allowed three runs while only getting a single out in Sunday’s game. Overall, the bullpen had a 4.82 ERA this week.

This week’s offensive performance of the week belongs to none other than Harold Castro, who racked up five RBIs in Sunday’s 9-8 victory over the Texas Rangers. Harold has quietly put together a very solid season!

That’s all from me this week. Here are the numbers:

Detroit Tigers Weekly Stats

Record: 3-2

Total runs scored: 31

Total runs allowed: 21

Team batting average: .338

Team on-base percentage: .448

Starting rotation ERA: 3.91

Bullpen ERA: 4.82

Overall record: 50-78, 18 games out of first place in the A.L. Central

Detroit Tigers Individual Batting Stats

Riley Greene: 10-23, a double, a triple, a home run, 6 runs scored, 4 RBIs, a walk, 7 strikeouts. Season batting average: .252, on-base percentage: .310

Victor Reyes: 8-21, 4 doubles, 5 runs scored, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts, ground into a double play, a sacrifice fly. Season batting average: .285, on-base percentage: .318

Javier Baez: 5-16, 4 runs scored, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, a stolen base, caught stealing. Season batting average: .225, on-base percentage: .269

Eric Haase: 4-14, a home run, 3 runs scored, 4 RBIs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts, ground into a double play, hit by a pitch, a sacrifice fly, a passed ball behind the plate. Season batting average: .237, on-base percentage: .294

Miguel Cabrera: 0-8, 2 strikeouts, ground into a double play. Season batting average: .257, on-base percentage: .308

Harold Castro: 8-22, a double, 2 runs scored, 7 RBIs, a walk, 7 strikeouts, an error in the field. Season batting average: .286, on-base percentage: .316

Willi Castro: 3-15, 2 doubles, a run scored, 3 RBIs, 4 strikeouts, hit by a pitch. Season batting average: .247, on-base percentage: .292

Jeimer Candelario: 6-19, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 6 runs scored, 5 RBIs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, an error in the field. Season batting average: .202, on-base percentage: .264

Zach Short: 0-6, an RBI, a walk, 3 strikeouts, a sacrifice fly. Season batting average: .000, on-base percentage: .167

Tucker Barnhart: 6-8, a double, 2 runs scored, a walk, a strikeout, a passed ball behind the plate. Season batting average: .217, on-base percentage: .275

Kerry Carpenter: 3-10, 2 doubles, an RBI, 2 strikeouts. Season batting average: .243, on-base percentage: .310

Kody Clemens: 1-7, a run scored, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts. Season batting average: .144, on-base percentage: .206

Akil Baddoo: 1-10, 2 runs scored, a walk, 4 strikeouts. Season batting average: .186, on-base percentage: .255

Detroit Tigers Individual Pitching Stats

Drew Hutchison: 10 1/3 innings pitched, 8 hits against, 3 runs allowed (all earned), 4 walks, 6 strikeouts, 2 home runs allowed. 1-1 record this week. Season ERA: 4.01, WHIP: 1.43

Matt Manning: 6 innings pitched, 5 hits against, 8 strikeouts, no runs allowed. 1-0 record this week. Season ERA: 2.37, WHIP: 1.11

Tyler Alexander: 3 innings pitched, 8 hits against, 7 runs allowed (all earned), a walk, 3 strikeouts, 3 home runs allowed. 0-1 record this week. Season ERA: 4.83, WHIP: 1.34

Eduardo Rodriguez: 6 innings pitched, 6 hits against, a run allowed (earned), 3 walks, 2 strikeouts. 1-0 record this week. Season ERA: 3.60, WHIP: 1.36

Will Vest: 2 innings pitched, 3 hits against, a run allowed (earned), 5 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.78, WHIP: 1.24

Alex Lange: 2 innings pitched, 2 hits against, 3 runs allowed (all earned), 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, a hit batter, a home run allowed, 2 wild pitches, an error in the field. Season ERA: 3.93, WHIP: 1.29

Garrett Hill: 3 innings pitched (as a reliever), 2 hits against, a walk, 4 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.94, WHIP: 1.29

Jason Foley: 1 inning pitched, a hit against, a strikeout. Season ERA: 2.81, WHIP: 1.29

Daniel Norris: 2 innings pitched, 3 hits against, 3 runs allowed (all earned), a walk, 2 strikeouts, 2 home runs allowed, and a hit batter. Season ERA: 3.09, WHIP: 1.37

Jose Cisnero: 2 innings pitched, a walk, a strikeout. Season ERA: 1.59, WHIP: 1.32

Joe Jimenez: 2 2/3 innings pitched, a hit against, a walk, 3 strikeouts, a save. Season ERA: 3.22, WHIP: 1.03

Andrew Chafin: 2 2/3 innings pitched, a hit against, 2 strikeouts. Season ERA: 2.91, WIHP: 1.02

Gregory Soto: 1 1/3 innings pitched, 3 hits against, 3 runs allowed (all earned), 2 walks, a strikeout, a wild pitch. Season ERA: 3.52, WHIP: 1.26

Detroit Tigers Injured List (according to ESPN.com)

SP Michael Pineda – 15-day IL (triceps)

SS Javier Baez – day-to-day

2B Jonathan Schoop – 10-day IL (ankle)

SP Beau Brieske – 60-day IL (forearm/biceps)

SP Rony Garcia – 15-day IL (shoulder)

C Jake Rogers – 60-day IL (elbow)

SP Tarik Skubal – 60-day IL (elbow)

SP Alex Faedo – day-to-day

OF Austin Meadows – 10-day IL (Achilles)

SP Spencer Turnbull – 60-day IL (elbow)

SP Casey Mize – 60-day IL (elbow)

RP Kyle Funkhouser – 60-day IL (shoulder)

Detroit Tigers – The Week Ahead

The schedule features a six-game homestand this week. The team is off on Monday, then host the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series from Tuesday-Thursday, then hosts the Kansas City Royals for a three-game weekend set.

