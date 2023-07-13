Merch
Dick Vitale reveals he has vocal cord cancer

By Paul Tyler
There is an extremely unfortunate update regarding the health of sportscaster Dick Vitale, who revealed earlier tonight that he is currently suffering from vocal cord cancer and must undergo radiation treatment.

Dick Vitale

Dick Vitale is a former University of Detroit head coach

Vitale has local ties, having spent four years from 1973 to 1977 as the head coach of the University of Detroit Mercy. His 78 total wins rank third all-time in school history for a coach. He's also spent the last 44 years as a college basketball commentator.

He tweeted out the unfortunate news tonight

Vitale announced on Twitter that he'll be undergoing radiation treatment to treat his vocal cord cancer, which he said, fortunately, has “an extremely high cure rate”.

“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season tips off in the Fall,” Vitale wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

Vitale underwent surgery for dysplasia in February 2022 and has also overcome melanoma and lymphoma diagnoses in 2021.

Key Points

  • Vitale has local ties as the former University of Detroit Mercy basketball coach
  • He's faced numerous health issues of late
  • He will be undergoing radiation treatment for vocal cord cancer

Bottom Line

Vitale has overcome serious healthy challenges in the past, and we're all rooting like hell for him to be able to do so again.

We look forward to hopefully hearing him behind the microphone calling college basketball games as soon as possible.

