Dick Vitale reveals he has vocal cord cancer

There is an extremely unfortunate update regarding the health of sportscaster Dick Vitale, who revealed earlier tonight that he is currently suffering from vocal cord cancer and must undergo radiation treatment.

Dick Vitale is a former University of Detroit head coach

Vitale has local ties, having spent four years from 1973 to 1977 as the head coach of the University of Detroit Mercy. His 78 total wins rank third all-time in school history for a coach. He's also spent the last 44 years as a college basketball commentator.

He tweeted out the unfortunate news tonight

Vitale announced on Twitter that he'll be undergoing radiation treatment to treat his vocal cord cancer, which he said, fortunately, has “an extremely high cure rate”.

“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season tips off in the Fall,” Vitale wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

This is an update on my meeting today with Dr ZEITELS. Though I was disappointed with the pathology report, I plan on winning this battle like I did vs Melanoma & Lymphoma ! pic.twitter.com/pu61XJSm43 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 12, 2023

Vitale underwent surgery for dysplasia in February 2022 and has also overcome melanoma and lymphoma diagnoses in 2021.

Key Points

Vitale has local ties as the former University of Detroit Mercy basketball coach

He's faced numerous health issues of late

He will be undergoing radiation treatment for vocal cord cancer

Bottom Line

Vitale has overcome serious healthy challenges in the past, and we're all rooting like hell for him to be able to do so again.

We look forward to hopefully hearing him behind the microphone calling college basketball games as soon as possible.