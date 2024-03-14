Search

W.G. Brady

DJ Reader Vows to Help Brodric Martin Get Better

Lions News Reports

DJ Reader Vows to Help Brodric Martin

On Thursday, DT DJ Reader was in Allen Park to meet with the Detroit Lions, and both parties obviously liked what they saw as Reader has agreed to a 2-year contract worth up to $27.5 million. Reader is an absolute beast on the defensive line, especially when it comes to stuffing the run, but he brings more to the table than he does on the field.

DJ Reader vows to help Brodric Martin

What did DJ Reader say about mentoring Brodric Martin?

During his introductory presser, Reader was asked about mentoring second-year defensive tackle Brodric Martin, and he made it clear that he is going to be in the youngster’s ear.

“He’s a young pup. He’s running around trying to figure things out. So I can’t wait to get my hands on him and just talk to him,” said Reader. “Talk to him about ball, how to play this position, especially at nose guard position. This is a unique position and there’s a right way to do it. And there’s a wrong way to do it. And there’s just things you can learn.”

“Hopefully I can help him a lot. And I’m being in his ear about it, whether you want to hear it or not, I’m going to be in his ear just trying to help him, push him to be better. You want your team to be in a great spot. So, I want him to be the best he can, and hopefully he pushes me to be the best I can, and we can all elevate this whole group.”

Brodric Martin Detroit Lions Brad Holmes Why hasn't Brodric Martin played? Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn explains Why Detroit Lions rookie DT Brodric Martin has not been playing

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions have signed DT DJ Reader to a 2-year contract worth up to $27.5 million.
  2. On Thursday, Reader spoke to the media and he vowed to help DT Brodric Martin to become a better player.
  3. Reader is clearly a perfect fit for what the Detroit Lions are all about.

Bottom Line

DJ Reader has dealt with his fair share of injuries, including one he is still recovering from. That said, when healthy, he will be a huge part of the Lions’ defensive line, especially when it comes to stopping the run. On top of that, Reader is going to be a great fit in the locker room, as he is willing to do whatever he can to make everybody on the defense better.

