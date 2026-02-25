Drew Petzing Breaks Down What Drew Him to the Lions

When Drew Petzing had the opportunity to become the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator, the decision came quickly.

After reviewing the roster, studying the tape, and understanding how the organization operates, Petzing said joining Dan Campbell’s staff felt obvious, not complicated.

“It was just so impressive, the production they’ve had from so many different positions here over the last couple years,” Petzing said in a one-on-one interview with DetroitLions.com. “And it speaks to the culture Dan’s built and the system they’ve built here, and what Brad (Holmes) has been able to do from a roster perspective is really impressive.”

That combination of production, culture, and roster construction made Detroit stand out from the rest of the league when Petzing considered his next move.

More Than Scheme: Why Detroit Stood Out

For Petzing, the appeal of Detroit went well beyond play-calling or job title.

“For me, it was so many different reasons, just from a philosophy standpoint, a culture standpoint, a roster standpoint,” Petzing said. “They’ve done such a good job of building the foundation of this team, in terms of their belief in what it takes to win football games.”

That foundation, Petzing explained, made the transition feel natural almost immediately.

“It was just a great opportunity for me, and I would like to think my belief, in terms of how games should be won, how you should play the game, offensive scheme and how you interact with people on a daily basis, showed through, and I just think it felt natural right from the get-go.”

That alignment — in values, philosophy, and approach, is a recurring theme in Detroit’s recent coaching hires, and Petzing fits squarely into that mold.

A System Built Around the Players

Petzing’s offensive philosophy centers on adaptability and player-driven design, something he believes is essential in today’s NFL.

“I think the best version of any offense ultimately is going to be built around the players,” Petzing said. “I think that’s so critical to the success we want to have in any building.”

Detroit’s roster made that vision realistic.

“And here in Detroit, they have so many core players that have played the game at such a high level that if we’re doing things the way we need to, those guys are affecting the game week in and week out and allowing us to put up one more point than the other team.”

With multiple offensive weapons capable of impacting games in different ways, Petzing sees Detroit as a place where flexibility isn’t just possible — it’s required.

Why Jared Goff Fits Perfectly

One of the biggest reasons Petzing felt confident about the move was the quarterback leading the offense.

“He’s a great guy, someone you’re going to want to be around and work with every day,” Petzing said of Jared Goff. “But (I was) really just impressed with his knowledge of the game, the experience he can pull from, and really his work ethic and the way he goes about his job has been really impressive.”

Goff’s command of the offense and ability to operate within a structured, balanced system aligns closely with how Petzing believes the game should be played.

Creativity and Staying Ahead of Defenses

Petzing also emphasized the importance of flexibility and creativity, especially as defenses continue to evolve.

“If you have to go the same well every time to win games or produce points, you know, we’re at a time in the NFL where defenses are going to pick up on that,” Petzing said. “They’re going to find ways to take it away, force you to do something else.”

That’s why adaptability is central to his approach.

“And I think that creativity and flexibility to adapt, to be who you need to be when you want to be that, is so important to winning football games.”

With Detroit’s personnel depth and versatility, Petzing believes the Lions are uniquely positioned to stay ahead of those defensive adjustments.

The Right Job at the Right Time

Once Petzing fully examined Detroit’s roster, culture, and identity, the decision became clear.

The Lions weren’t just offering another coaching opportunity, they were offering the right one.

With the keys now in hand to one of the NFL’s most productive offenses, Petzing enters Detroit confident that his philosophy, the roster, and the organization’s vision are already aligned.

For him, it wasn’t just a good fit.

It was a no-brainer.