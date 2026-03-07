Dylan Larkin Injured in Red Wings Loss to Panthers

Captain Dylan Larkin suffered what appeared to be a painful knee injury during the third period of the Detroit Red Wings’ 3–1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Larkin went down hard during a play in the offensive zone and remained on the ice for a moment before slowly getting up. The Red Wings captain then left the ice in visible agony, immediately raising concern on the Detroit bench and among fans.

After the game, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan offered a cautious early update.

“We don’t think it’s long term … but we gotta get him checked out,” He said via Bob Wojnowski.

Detroit will likely conduct further testing in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury.

A difficult loss for Detroit

The injury capped a frustrating night for the Red Wings, who fell 3–1 to Florida.

With the loss, Detroit drops to 35-21-7 on the season as the team continues battling for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

Still, the biggest concern leaving the arena wasn’t the result.

It was the health of their captain.

As Red Wings fans know all too well, March has often been a tense stretch of the season, and Detroit can ill afford to be without its most important player as the playoff race heats up.

For now, the team — and Hockeytown — will wait for more information on Larkin’s condition.