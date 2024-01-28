Eminem flips the double bird to 49ers fans at Levi’s Stadium [Photo]

Real Slim Shady: Eminem flips the double bird to 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium during NFC Championship Game

One of the most recognized celebrity fans of the Detroit Lions is none other than Marshall Mathers, better known by his stage name Eminem. Eminem has been enthusiastically supporting the Lions during their remarkable journey to the NFC Championship game. And he's on hand at Levi's Stadium, and let San Francisco 49ers fans know exactly what his thoughts are.

He's been enthusiastically supporting the Detroit Lions

Eminem has been an enthusiastic supporter of the Lions, having made an appearance on the sidelines at Ford Field earlier in the postseason and also narrating an incredible game-opening segment before the Divisional Round game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Eminem flips the bird to 49ers fans

Sitting in a suite at Levi's Stadium, Eminem was photographed telling 49ers fans exactly what he thought of them and their team with a two-finger salute:

Never change, Eminem!

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LVIII Detroit rapper Eminem has been a well-known supporter of the Lions Eminem flips the bird to 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium and has gone viral on social media for doing so

Photo courtesy of Detroit Lions

Bottom Line: One half to go!

The Lions have surged out of the gate, establishing a commanding 24-7 lead over the 49ers. They are now in a prime position to secure their first-ever trip to the Super Bowl, provided they can maintain their momentum in the upcoming second half.