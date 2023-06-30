ESPN to Fire Jeff Van Gundy, 20 Other On-Air Personalities

Jeff Van Gundy is out at ESPN. According to a report from The New York Post, ESPN is set to undergo a significant shakeup as it plans to part ways with approximately 20 on-air personalities. In a separate report, prominent NBA Analyst Jeff Van Gundy is one of the personalities getting the boot. This move comes as ESPN aims to reduce costs and streamline its operations, a decision that will undoubtedly reshape the landscape of the network's broadcasting lineup.

ESPN Layoffs include On-Air Personalities

While specific details regarding the personnel changes are not disclosed in the memo circulated among ESPN employees, sources indicate that some of the most recognizable names in NFL, NBA, and ESPN Radio broadcasting will be informed of their departure from the network's various platforms. The widespread impact of these layoffs reflects ESPN's commitment to making significant changes during these rounds of job cuts.

From New York Post:

At the beginning of Disney’s three rounds of layoffs, sources told The Post that at ESPN, there would be “no sacred cows” when letting go of personnel.

While the likes of Stephen A. Smith, Scott Van Pelt, Joe Buck and some other big names are not at risk, there are expected to be decades-long on-air “talent” let go.

Last week, The Post reported the network was scrapping its morning radio show that features Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams. Kellerman, who makes in the neighborhood of $5 million a year, and Johnson, who is a year into a five-year, around $18 million deal, are considered in jeopardy, while Williams has a contract that is up at the end of the summer.

“Monday Night Football” pregame analyst Steve Young and host Suzy Kobler are also among those also considered to be in trouble.

Key Points

Bottom Line – A New Chapter for ESPN Broadcasting

As ESPN prepares to bid farewell to Jeff Van Gundy, along with a host of other on-air personalities, the network stands at the precipice of a new era. This major shakeup signals ESPN's determination to optimize its resources, reshape its broadcasting lineup, and redefine its place in the sports media industry. The forthcoming changes will not only impact the network's future but also provide opportunities for fresh voices and perspectives to emerge, breathing new life into ESPN's coverage and captivating audiences worldwide.