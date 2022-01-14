in NFL

Ex-Detroit Lions HC Jim Caldwell to interview with NFC North foe

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, “a source close to Jim Caldwell says the former NFL head coach is expecting to be interviewed for the Chicago Bears head coaching job. Several NFL officials also say Caldwell – the former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach – is a presumed candidate for the Bears job.”

