Flashback: Detroit Tigers accused of intentionally hitting umpire with pitch [Video]

On September 13, 2017, an incident during a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Indians raised eyebrows and sparked controversy. The question on everyone’s mind was: Did the Detroit Tigers intentionally hit home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott with a pitch during their 5-3 loss to the Indians?

The Ejections: Setting the Stage

The play in question occurred two batters after Tigers manager Brad Ausmus and catcher James McCann were ejected from the game. The ejections came during the bottom of the third inning, with the Indians leading 4-1. McCann was tossed for arguing with Wolcott after a walk was issued to Cleveland’s Jay Bruce, and Ausmus was ejected shortly after for confronting the umpire.

In the aftermath of the ejections, John Hicks took over the catching duties from McCann. With the bases loaded and Yandy Diaz at bat, Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer threw an inside fastball that sailed past Hicks’ glove and struck Wolcott in the shoulder. Instead of checking on the umpire, Hicks retrieved the ball and walked towards Farmer, further fueling speculation about the intent behind the pitch.

Detroit Tigers Deny Hitting Wolcott On Purpose

Both Farmer and Hicks were quick to deny any allegations of intentionally hitting Wolcott. “The fact that’s even a question is appalling,” Farmer stated. “It shouldn’t be a question. When you look at the situation, it’s stupid to even think about. It shouldn’t even be a thought from anybody that Hicks and I would do that.”

Hicks echoed Farmer’s sentiments, emphasizing the competitive nature of the situation: “Obviously, it looked bad right after Brad and [McCann] got tossed. But it’s bases loaded, and we’re trying to win a baseball game. Any thought of us trying to do that on purpose is just ridiculous.”

The Bottom Line: A Lingering Question

The incident left the baseball community divided, with some finding the timing of the pitch to Wolcott suspicious, while others believed it was simply an unfortunate coincidence. Regardless of the intent, the incident remains a notable moment in the history of the Detroit Tigers, sparking discussions and debates among fans and analysts alike. In the end, the question remains: Was it an accident, or was it intentional?