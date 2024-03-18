Search

Red Wings Enforcer Bob Probert Takes a Chunk Out of Bob Rouse's Helmet [Video]

Watch as Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert literally takes a chunk out of Bob Rouse's helmet!!!

NBA Takes Action: Evan Fournier Fined for Outburst After Pistons Loss to Heat

Evan Fournier Fined for his post game antics.

Detroit Lions to sign Kevin Zeitler

Detroit Lions to sign Kevin Zeitler to solidify their offensive line.
W.G. Brady

Flashback: Detroit Tigers accused of intentionally hitting umpire with pitch [Video]

Tigers Notes

Detroit Tigers accused of intentionally hitting umpire

On September 13, 2017, an incident during a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Indians raised eyebrows and sparked controversy. The question on everyone’s mind was: Did the Detroit Tigers intentionally hit home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott with a pitch during their 5-3 loss to the Indians?

Detroit Tigers accused of intentionally hitting umpire

The Ejections: Setting the Stage

The play in question occurred two batters after Tigers manager Brad Ausmus and catcher James McCann were ejected from the game. The ejections came during the bottom of the third inning, with the Indians leading 4-1. McCann was tossed for arguing with Wolcott after a walk was issued to Cleveland’s Jay Bruce, and Ausmus was ejected shortly after for confronting the umpire.

Most-Viewed Detroit Tigers YouTube Video

In the aftermath of the ejections, John Hicks took over the catching duties from McCann. With the bases loaded and Yandy Diaz at bat, Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer threw an inside fastball that sailed past Hicks’ glove and struck Wolcott in the shoulder. Instead of checking on the umpire, Hicks retrieved the ball and walked towards Farmer, further fueling speculation about the intent behind the pitch.

Note: the video below has a whopping 10 million views on YouTube, which is the most any Detroit Tigers video has. The next closest Tigers video has 3 million views.

Detroit Tigers Deny Hitting Wolcott On Purpose

Both Farmer and Hicks were quick to deny any allegations of intentionally hitting Wolcott. “The fact that’s even a question is appalling,” Farmer stated. “It shouldn’t be a question. When you look at the situation, it’s stupid to even think about. It shouldn’t even be a thought from anybody that Hicks and I would do that.”

Hicks echoed Farmer’s sentiments, emphasizing the competitive nature of the situation: “Obviously, it looked bad right after Brad and [McCann] got tossed. But it’s bases loaded, and we’re trying to win a baseball game. Any thought of us trying to do that on purpose is just ridiculous.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Controversial Incident: The Detroit Tigers were accused of intentionally hitting umpire Quinn Wolcott with a pitch during a game against the Cleveland Indians on September 13, 2017, leading to speculation and controversy.
  2. Timing Raises Questions: The incident occurred shortly after Tigers manager Brad Ausmus and catcher James McCann were ejected, prompting some to question whether the pitch was a retaliatory act.
  3. Denials from Players: Both pitcher Buck Farmer and catcher John Hicks denied any intentional wrongdoing, emphasizing the competitive nature of the situation and dismissing the idea of hitting the umpire on purpose as “ridiculous.”

The Bottom Line: A Lingering Question

The incident left the baseball community divided, with some finding the timing of the pitch to Wolcott suspicious, while others believed it was simply an unfortunate coincidence. Regardless of the intent, the incident remains a notable moment in the history of the Detroit Tigers, sparking discussions and debates among fans and analysts alike. In the end, the question remains: Was it an accident, or was it intentional?

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

