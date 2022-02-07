in U of M

Former 97.1 The Ticket host Terry Foster reveals what went down with Jim Harbaugh and Vikings [Video]

According to former 97.1 The Ticket host Terry Foster, he did some digging and according to his source, Minnesota Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was in favor of hiring Jim Harbaugh to be the team’s next head coach but nobody agreed.

In fact, on Monday, Foster said on the Woodward Sports Network that the vote was 8-1 against hiring Harbaugh.

We may never know exactly what went down in Minnesota with Harbaugh but there are more and more reports surfacing that it was the Vikings who got cold feet. Or in this case, their feet were never even warm.

