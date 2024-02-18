Former Detroit Lion Zach Zenner explains how Lions fans ‘pissed' him off during playoffs

As the Detroit Lions carved their path through the 2023 NFL Playoffs, their journey was not just a local spectacle but a source of pride and excitement for former players as well. Zach Zenner, a former running back for the Lions, shared his thoughts in a recent conversation with Matt Zimmer of Sioux Falls Live, reflecting on the team's performance and the city's vibrant response. However, one particular moment during this playoff season struck a discordant note for Zenner.

The Controversial Booing Incident

Zenner expressed his overall enthusiasm for the Lions‘ playoff run, highlighting the unity and spirit of the city rallying behind the team. Yet, his excitement was marred by the fans' reaction to Matthew Stafford, the long-standing former quarterback for the Lions who returned to Ford Field with the Los Angeles Rams during the Wild Card Round.

“Yeah, that was fun to watch. It was fun for me to watch the city — other than that they booed Matthew (Stafford), that pissed me off,” Zenner remarked, pointing out the disrespect he felt was shown to Stafford, who had given so much to the team and the city over the years.

The Power of Unity and Support

Reflecting on the words of former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Zenner emphasized the potential for a symbiotic relationship between the team and its fans.

“Coach (Jim) Caldwell always told us, if you give this city a consistent winner they're gonna give you the keys,” Zenner said. “I think you saw that this year. It was a team you could believe in and cheer on, and Ford Field was like a jet engine. It was just really fun to watch, and I'm happy for the fans and the owners. It was a bummer they couldn't put it away against the 49ers (in the NFC championship game) but hopefully they have a good draft and can make another run at it.”

The Bottom Line

Zach Zenner‘s reflections on the Detroit Lions‘ recent playoff journey shed light on the complexities of sports fandom, where passion, loyalty, and sometimes, moments of contention, intertwine. While celebrating the team's achievements and the city's enthusiastic support, Zenner's criticism of the reaction to Stafford underscores a broader conversation about respect and recognition for athletes. As the Lions and their fans look forward to the next chapter, Zenner's insights remind us of the importance of unity and respect in the shared journey of a team and its community.