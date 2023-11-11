Former Detroit Lions CB D.J. Hayden Dies in Tragic Accident

The sports world is in mourning following the tragic passing of former Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Hayden. Joseph Duarte, a beat writer for the University of Houston, confirmed the devastating news: Hayden was one of the victims in a fatal collision early Saturday morning in Houston.

A Tragic End

According to reports from Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, D.J. Hayden and fellow former Houston football player Zach McMillan were killed in the horrific incident. Early on Saturday, a car ran a red light in Houston, causing a collision that involved another vehicle and several pedestrians. Hayden, who was 33 years old at the time of his death, was among the six people who lost their lives in this tragic event. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while Hayden and another individual succumbed to their injuries after being transported to the hospital.

Hayden's Remarkable Journey

D.J. Hayden‘s story is one of resilience and determination. While playing for the Houston Cougars, he suffered a near-fatal injury in 2012 during a practice session. Hayden endured a tear in the inferior vena cava of his heart, a critical and life-threatening condition. His miraculous recovery from this incident was widely publicized and garnered national attention. Showing incredible strength and perseverance, Hayden returned to football and was drafted 12th overall by the Oakland Raiders in the 2013 NFL Draft, less than a year after his harrowing injury.

A Career Remembered

After completing his rookie contract with the Raiders, D.J. Hayden joined the Detroit Lions for the 2017 season, where he played 16 games. He then moved to the Jacksonville Jaguars, signing a three-year deal in free agency in 2018. During his time with the Jaguars, Hayden appeared in 30 games and made 15 starts. His football journey, marked by both his time as a two-time All-Conference USA selection at the University of Houston and his professional career in the NFL, was characterized by his tenacity and spirit.

Remembering D.J. Hayden

The sudden and tragic loss of D.J. Hayden has left a void in the hearts of many, from former teammates and coaches to fans and the broader football community. His journey from a life-threatening injury to becoming a first-round NFL draft pick will forever be remembered as a testament to the human spirit's capacity to overcome adversity. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him during this incredibly difficult time.