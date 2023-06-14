Throughout the offseason, the Detroit Lions‘ management emphasized the need for more competition in the quarterback room. While there was skepticism when they re-signed Nate Sudfeld as the primary backup behind Jared Goff, General Manager Brad Holmes defended the decision, stating that Sudfeld was among the three quarterbacks they targeted in free agency. Despite drafting Hendon Hooker in the third round, the team views the 2023 season as a redshirt year for the rookie, limiting his immediate impact on the room. Sudfeld recently completed his first offseason program with the Lions, and early reviews appear to support the organization's choice to stick with last year's backup.

The Lions coaches are impressed with Sudfeld

Earlier this week, Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell expressed his satisfaction with Sudfeld's performance, praising his decision-making and progress throughout the spring.

“He has gotten better as the spring has gone on,” Brunell told reporters. “He has made some very good throws, very good decisions with the ball. The thing I’ve been most pleased with Nate, is with the growth, even in this offseason. He’s a smart kid. He’s a hard worker. He knows our system, and he’s done very well for us. I love where we’re at. I absolutely love where we’re at. I like all the guys. I love my room.”

When it comes to supporting Jared Goff, Brunell said Sudfeld was “perfect” in 2022.

“I talked about the preparation, and being ready to go if called upon, the time that he put in,” Brunell said. “He was great leading up to our games, as far as working with Jared and watching tape together. Then on gameday, he was excellent. And it’s very important for a starter to have a resource on the sidelines and in the meeting room. A backup guy that really just wants to help Jared be the best he can be.”

Has QB Nate Sudfeld made the Detroit Lions forget about a previous target?

Although Sudfeld has yet to start an NFL game in his career, he has clearly made a positive impression on the coaching staff. Despite joining the team as the backup after training camp last year, Sudfeld quickly grasped the offense and showcased his intelligence and dedication. The Lions' quarterback room now comprises Goff, Sudfeld, and Hooker. Despite reportedly having a contract offer for Teddy Bridgewater on the table before the draft, the Lions appear to be content with their current quarterback situation. Has Sudfeld made the Lions forget about Bridgewater, or could they still have the veteran signal-caller on their radar and they are waiting for the right moment to pounce?

Bottom Line – Sudfeld: A Reliable Option for the Lions

Nate Sudfeld's continued growth and contributions as the Detroit Lions' backup quarterback have solidified his position as a reliable option behind Jared Goff. His intelligence, work ethic, and understanding of the team's system have impressed the coaching staff and contributed to a positive dynamic in the quarterback room. While Sudfeld's NFL game experience remains limited, his performance and dedication during the offseason program have shown that he can step in and support the team when needed. With Sudfeld's presence, the Lions feel confident in their quarterback depth and their ability to navigate any challenges that may arise during the season.