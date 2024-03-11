Search

Latest News:

Dan Orlovsky suggests Detroit Lions trade for Tee Higgins

0
Dan Orlovsky Describes Detroit Lions Offense with Tee Higgins in the Mix.

Marcus Davenport Contract Details with Detroit Lions Revealed

0
The details of Marcus Davenport's contract with the Detroit Lions have been released, and some fans are not happy.

Detroit Lions trade for CB Carlton Davis

0
BREAKING: The Detroit Lions have traded for CB Carlton Davis!!
Paul Tyler

How the Detroit Lions benefit from acquisition of Carlton Davis III

Lions Analysis and Opinion

The acquisition of Carlton Davis III will no doubt pay dividends for the Detroit Lions.

On the first day of NFL free agency, the Detroit Lions, led by general manager Brad Holmes, executed a significant trade. They acquired cornerback Carlton Davis III and a duo of future 6th-round picks from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sending a third-round pick back to the Bucs in exchange.

Acquisition of Carlton Davis III

Carlton Davis III faced the Detroit Lions in the playoffs

Lions fans will be familiar with Davis, as he was part of the Bucs squad that Detroit defeated at Ford Field in the NFL division playoff round. During that matchup, he amassed seven tackles against his future team.

Detroit’s defensive numbers stand to benefit

Davis’s versatility is a key asset, as he demonstrates proficiency at both cornerback positions. He has a notable knack for creating turnovers, accumulating a career total of nine interceptions, with a standout performance in the 2020 season where he recorded a career-high four interceptions. Despite playing only 12 games last season in Tampa Bay, Davis remained impactful, registering 52 tackles, nine pass breakups, and securing two interceptions.

Davis’s addition undoubtedly promises to bolster Detroit’s defensive efforts, especially in addressing their 23rd overall ranking in 2023 for allowing an average of 23.2 points per game, as well as their 31st ranking in yielding 7.8 yards per pass attempt. Detroit allowed a total of 4,562 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns during the season.

According to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, Davis’s performance in man coverage showcased impressive statistics, including a 60% completion percentage allowed, with no touchdowns surrendered in man coverage. Additionally, he held opposing quarterbacks to a 75.1 passer rating when targeted, contributing to his solid 68.8 Pro Football Focus grade.

With his skills and versatility, Davis brings a significant asset to help fortify the Lions’ defense and improve these crucial defensive metrics.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions have acquired cornerback Carlton Davis III from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  2. His name will be familiar to Lions fans, as he faced Detroit as a member of the Bucs in the playoffs earlier this year
  3. The acquisition of Carlton Davis III will pay dividends for Detroit’s defensive metrics
Detroit Lions 3 Biggest Needs Detroit Lions answer at left guard Zach Zenner explains Detroit Lions Part Ways Detroit Lions Should Sign CB Kendall Fuller Chase Lucas Detroit Lions targeting Christian Wilkins

Bottom Line: Welcome to Detroit, Carlton Davis III

Lions GM Brad Holmes made the strategic decision to welcome Davis III to a team that recently celebrated its first division title in 30 years, coupled with exhilarating postseason victories at Ford Field, notably including a triumph over Davis III and the Buccaneers.

Anticipation is high for what Davis III will contribute to the Lions in 2024, and fans are hopeful that this acquisition will further exemplify Holmes’s astute roster-building skills.

Latest

Lions Notes

Dan Orlovsky suggests Detroit Lions trade for Tee Higgins

0
Dan Orlovsky Describes Detroit Lions Offense with Tee Higgins in the Mix.
Lions Notes

Marcus Davenport Contract Details with Detroit Lions Revealed

0
The details of Marcus Davenport's contract with the Detroit Lions have been released, and some fans are not happy.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions trade for CB Carlton Davis

0
BREAKING: The Detroit Lions have traded for CB Carlton Davis!!
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions to sign Marcus Davenport

0
BREAKING: The Detroit Lions are signing and EDGE rusher!

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions Notes

Sale hints at when Detroit Lions new jerseys will be unveiled

0
This could be a big hint as to when the Detroit Lions new jerseys will be unveiled.
Lions Notes

Could Detroit Lions trade for Greg Newsome?

0
This proposed Detroit Lions trade for a former 1st Round pick would bolster the secondary. Would you make this trade and pay what the contract extension would likely be?
Red Wings Notes

Detroit Red Wings are Interested in Trading for Bryan Rust

0
According to a report, the Detroit Red Wings are interested in trading for Bryan Rust.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

1 Free Agent the Detroit Lions MUST re-sign

0
Here is one free agent we believe the Detroit Lions absolutely MUST re-sign for 2024. Who is No. 1 on your list?
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Made in Motown? Detroit Lions Could Draft Darius Robinson with No. 29 Pick

0
The Detroit Lions could draft a homegrown talent with No. 29 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Paul Tyler
Paul Tyler

Dan Orlovsky suggests Detroit Lions trade for Tee Higgins

W.G. Brady -
Dan Orlovsky Describes Detroit Lions Offense with Tee Higgins in the Mix.
Read more

Marcus Davenport Contract Details with Detroit Lions Revealed

W.G. Brady -
The details of Marcus Davenport's contract with the Detroit Lions have been released, and some fans are not happy.
Read more

Detroit Lions trade for CB Carlton Davis

W.G. Brady -
BREAKING: The Detroit Lions have traded for CB Carlton Davis!!
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!