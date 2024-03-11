How the Detroit Lions benefit from acquisition of Carlton Davis III

The acquisition of Carlton Davis III will no doubt pay dividends for the Detroit Lions.

On the first day of NFL free agency, the Detroit Lions, led by general manager Brad Holmes, executed a significant trade. They acquired cornerback Carlton Davis III and a duo of future 6th-round picks from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sending a third-round pick back to the Bucs in exchange.

Carlton Davis III faced the Detroit Lions in the playoffs

Lions fans will be familiar with Davis, as he was part of the Bucs squad that Detroit defeated at Ford Field in the NFL division playoff round. During that matchup, he amassed seven tackles against his future team.

Detroit’s defensive numbers stand to benefit

Davis’s versatility is a key asset, as he demonstrates proficiency at both cornerback positions. He has a notable knack for creating turnovers, accumulating a career total of nine interceptions, with a standout performance in the 2020 season where he recorded a career-high four interceptions. Despite playing only 12 games last season in Tampa Bay, Davis remained impactful, registering 52 tackles, nine pass breakups, and securing two interceptions.

Davis’s addition undoubtedly promises to bolster Detroit’s defensive efforts, especially in addressing their 23rd overall ranking in 2023 for allowing an average of 23.2 points per game, as well as their 31st ranking in yielding 7.8 yards per pass attempt. Detroit allowed a total of 4,562 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns during the season.

According to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, Davis’s performance in man coverage showcased impressive statistics, including a 60% completion percentage allowed, with no touchdowns surrendered in man coverage. Additionally, he held opposing quarterbacks to a 75.1 passer rating when targeted, contributing to his solid 68.8 Pro Football Focus grade.

With his skills and versatility, Davis brings a significant asset to help fortify the Lions’ defense and improve these crucial defensive metrics.

Bottom Line: Welcome to Detroit, Carlton Davis III

Lions GM Brad Holmes made the strategic decision to welcome Davis III to a team that recently celebrated its first division title in 30 years, coupled with exhilarating postseason victories at Ford Field, notably including a triumph over Davis III and the Buccaneers.

Anticipation is high for what Davis III will contribute to the Lions in 2024, and fans are hopeful that this acquisition will further exemplify Holmes’s astute roster-building skills.