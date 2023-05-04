Hunter Dickinson, the top player in this year's transfer portal and a standout center for Michigan Basketball, has committed to play for the Kansas Jayhawks. Despite visiting several other schools, including Villanova, Kentucky, Maryland, and Georgetown, Dickinson ultimately chose Kansas, making the announcement via a video on Twitter. He had previously expressed difficulty in deciding where to go, as he felt he could succeed at any of the options.

Key Points

Hunter Dickinson, the top player in this year's transfer portal, has committed to play for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Dickinson chose Kansas over several other top programs, including Villanova, Kentucky, Maryland, and Georgetown.

He announced his decision via a video on Twitter.

Dickinson expressed difficulty in deciding on a school due to the many strong options available to him.

With Dickinson's commitment, Kansas adds an elite big man to their roster.

Hunter Dickinson announces transfer destination

Here is the video Dickinson released to announce that he will be taking his talents to Kansas.

Bottom Line – Dickinson's decision bodes well for Kansas

In securing the commitment of Dickinson, Kansas has added a major talent to their roster. Dickinson's size, skill, and experience make him a valuable addition to any team, and he will no doubt make an impact in the upcoming season. With this commitment, Kansas has solidified their position as a top program and a contender in the Big 12 conference. For Dickinson, the decision was undoubtedly a difficult one, but he ultimately chose the Jayhawks as the best fit for his abilities and aspirations. Overall, this is a big win for both Kansas and Dickinson and a HUGE loss for Michigan. We wish Hunter the best at KU.