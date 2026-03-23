Detroit Lions Reunion Idea Could Fix Safety Depth

The Detroit Lions have spent much of the offseason tweaking their defense, but there’s still room to add depth, especially at safety.

One name that makes a lot of sense? Ifeatu Melifonwu.

A Familiar Fit in Detroit

Melifonwu is no stranger to Detroit.

A former third-round pick, he spent four seasons with the Lions before moving on, and during that time, he showed flashes of being a versatile defensive piece. At 6-foot-3 with strong athleticism, he brought a unique blend of size and physicality to the secondary.

His best stretch came when Detroit leaned into using him as a hybrid safety, someone who could cover, tackle, and most importantly, create pressure.

The Blitz Element Matters

If there’s one thing Melifonwu still does well, it’s attacking the quarterback.

Detroit’s defense has shown at times that it can benefit from safeties who can blitz and disrupt plays near the line of scrimmage. That’s exactly where Melifonwu has been effective throughout his career.

, he appeared in 16 games and totaled 53 tackles, showing he can still contribute in a meaningful role.

Why a Reunion Makes Sense

This wouldn’t be about bringing him back as a full-time starter.

It would be about depth, flexibility, and familiarity.

Melifonwu knows the system, understands the culture, and could step in as a rotational piece who adds value in specific packages. For a team with playoff expectations, those kinds of role players often end up making a bigger impact than expected.

The Bottom Line

The Lions don’t need a blockbuster move at safety.

They just need the right one.

A reunion with Ifeatu Melifonwu wouldn’t grab headlines, but it could quietly help stabilize the position and bring back a player who already knows how to contribute in Detroit.