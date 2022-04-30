Introducing the Detroit Lions full 2022 NFL Draft class

The 2022 NFL Draft is a wrap and we now know exactly who the Detroit Lions decided to select with what ended up being eight total picks.
As you can see below, the Lions attacked the defensive side of the ball with six of their eight selections.
Here are the picks:
- 1 (2) Aidan Hutchinson – Michigan – DE
- 1 (12) Jameson Williams – Alabama – WR
- 2 (14) Josh Paschal – Kentucky – DE
- 3 (33) Kerby Joseph – Illinois – S
- 5 (34) James Mitchell – Virginia Tech – TE
- 6 (9) Malcolm Rodriguez – Oklahoma State – ILB
- 6 (39) James Houston IV – Jackson State – OLB
- 7 (16) Chase Lucas – Arizona State – CB
Nation, are you satisfied with this draft haul for the Lions? What would you have liked to see them do differently?
In case you did not yet get a chance to watch our opening round coverage, here ya go!
