IPP Program Could Boost the Lions’ Profile in New Zealand

The rosters of most National Football League (NFL) teams have traditionally been dominated by players born in the United States.

However, more international players have begun filtering into the league over the past few years, transitioning from other sports to American football.

Initiatives such as the International Player Pathway (IPP) program have helped elite athletes from different sports backgrounds to pivot into playing the sport.

The IPP’s Class of 2025 features some intriguing prospects including one who could be a useful route into an overseas market for the Detroit Lions.

Kiwi Athlete is an Enticing Proposition for the Lions

The Lions may need replacements for potential free agents such as Carlton Davis and Kevin Zeitler, so scouting international talents makes sense.

Detroit was recently awarded international marketing rights in Austria, Canada, Germany and Switzerland. New Zealand could be a future target market for the franchise.

Scouring for talents in countries overseas will help the Lions find untapped potential while building a stronger connection with fans.

One of the most exciting international prospects piquing the attention of NFL teams is New Zealand starlet Nathaniel Salmon. The former basketballer has already been turning heads on the field.

Salmon has the physical traits to compete as a tight end in the NFL. He possesses the requisite hand-eye coordination, agility and footwork to transition to football.

He is training with other international stars at the IMG Academy in Florida. This is an opportunity to prove his mettle amongst other eager competitors in front of NFL teams such as the Lions.

Even though they do not currently have international marketing rights in New Zealand, the Lions can still snap him up before next season.

Apart from being a fantastic asset on the field, he can help build the Lions’ presence in New Zealand, where rugby is one of the most popular sports.

More New Zealanders will engage with American Football if the Lions take a punt on Salmon. He has the potential to become a favourite back home.

His presence with the Lions could also have an impact on the Kiwi betting industry. The best online betting sites in New Zealand would be inundated with wagers on the Lions if Salmon signed for them.

Betting is one of the more popular ways for fans to become engaged with the sport, and the Lions would be delighted with the increased interest Salmon would generate for them in New Zealand.

International Players Have a Bright Future in the NFL

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata is the brightest example of international athletes transitioning from other sports to American Football.

He played rugby league before switching sports. He established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL and is a champion following their 40-22 Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs. If international players are developed correctly, they will thrive in the US.

Given how the Mailata acquisition has worked out, many NFL teams will start giving more thought to expanding their scouting networks over the next few years.

Nigeria-born British defensive end Efe Obada is another athlete who came through the IPP program pipeline. He has enjoyed a decent NFL career.

The Lions must seize this opportunity to identify and develop international athletes that bolster the team, bring a competitive edge and help boost their brand in foreign markets.

They can build a pipeline of exciting talents from places such as New Zealand and find gems that need polishing to shine. This will help them build their global fanbase.