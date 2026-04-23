Detroit Lions Projected NFL Draft Trade Would Upset Fans

The Detroit Lions are no strangers to bold moves under general manager Brad Holmes.

But one projected scenario making the rounds ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft might be a step too far, even for a front office known for trusting its board.

The projected trade scenario

In this projection, via Peter Schrager, Detroit moves up from No. 17 to No. 13 in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams receive:

No. 17 overall pick

No. 118 overall pick

2027 second-round pick

Lions receive:

No. 13 overall pick

And with that pick, Detroit selects Kadyn Proctor.

The problem with the move

Let’s be clear.

Proctor is a talented offensive tackle with massive size and upside. At 6-foot-7, 352 pounds, he would bring a physical presence to the offensive line and could step in as a long-term solution protecting Jared Goff.

But here’s where things get tricky.

Staying at No. 17 and landing Proctor? That works.

Trading down into the 20s and still getting him? That’s a win.

Trading up and giving away extra assets to get him?

That’s where fans start shaking their heads.

Value matters—and this feels like too much

Detroit has multiple needs, including offensive tackle, edge rusher, and defensive line depth.

Giving up a third-round pick and a future second-rounder to move up four spots for a player who might still be available later simply does not align with how Holmes has typically operated.

This front office has built its success on patience, value, and letting the board come to them.

This move would feel like chasing.

There are better ways to play it

If the Lions truly love Proctor, there are smarter paths:

Stay put at No. 17 and hope he falls

and hope he falls Trade back and gain extra capital while still targeting him

and gain extra capital while still targeting him Or pivot to another high-value player if the board breaks differently

Moving up for a non-elite, non-consensus top-tier prospect just does not add up.

The bottom line

The Lions are expected to be active on draft night.

But not all moves are created equal.

Trading up for Kadyn Proctor would be aggressive—but not in a good way.

And if this scenario plays out, it is one that would likely leave a large portion of the fanbase wondering what just happened.