Jeremy Fowler Drops Major Detroit Lions Draft Intel

As the 2026 NFL Draft gets set to kick off tonight, the Detroit Lions may be more aggressive than many expected.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Detroit is not just sitting back at No. 17, they are actively exploring their options.

“Some teams are watching Detroit (17) as trade-up threat. They’ve been making calls.”

Detroit Lions at center of draft buzz

The Lions currently hold the No. 17 overall pick, placing them right in the middle of a potentially chaotic first round.

For weeks, much of the focus has been on whether teams might try to jump ahead of Detroit, especially with their well-known need at offensive tackle.

Now, the narrative may be shifting.

Instead of being the team that gets jumped, the Lions could be the ones doing the jumping.

What could Detroit be targeting?

General manager Brad Holmes has never been shy about moving around the board if there is a player he covets.

If Detroit is indeed making calls to move up, it likely signals strong interest in a specific prospect rather than a broad positional need.

Possible targets could include:

A top-tier offensive tackle to solidify the line

A high-impact edge rusher

Or simply the highest-graded player on their board

Holmes has consistently emphasized a best-player-available approach, and a move up would align with that philosophy if the right opportunity presents itself.

A pivotal night ahead

With rumors swirling and the draft about to begin, Detroit finds itself in a fascinating position.

Stay at No. 17 and let the board fall.

Or make a bold move and go get their guy.

Either way, the Lions are clearly not content to sit quietly.

And if this report holds true, tonight could get very interesting in Detroit.