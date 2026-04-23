Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Announces Major Decision on Eve of 2026 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots will be without head coach Mike Vrabel for the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Vrabel announced Wednesday night that he will step away from the team on Saturday to begin counseling, a decision he described as necessary to be the best version of himself both personally and professionally.

Vrabel opens up about personal decision

Vrabel addressed the situation candidly, emphasizing accountability and growth.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend,” Vrabel said via ESPN. “This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.”

He continued, “I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.”

Decision follows recent public scrutiny

Vrabel’s announcement comes shortly after reports surfaced involving photos that appeared to show him with former reporter Dianna Russini at a resort in Arizona.

Earlier this week, he described the situation as a “personal and private matter,” while acknowledging he has had “difficult conversations” with those close to him, including family members and individuals within the organization.

Despite the circumstances, Vrabel said those conversations have been “positive and productive.”

“We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me,” he said. “That starts with me.”

Patriots confident in leadership during absence

Although Vrabel will not be physically present for Day 3 of the draft, he is expected to remain in communication with the team.

The Patriots have expressed confidence in their front office leadership, including executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, to manage draft operations.

New England enters the final day of the draft with significant capital, holding eight selections across Rounds 4 through 7.

The bottom line

Vrabel’s decision reflects a rare moment of vulnerability from an NFL head coach, choosing personal accountability during one of the league’s busiest weekends.

While the Patriots continue their draft preparations, their head coach is taking a different kind of step forward, one he believes will ultimately strengthen both his personal life and his leadership moving forward.