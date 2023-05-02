Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs credits his versatility to his love for catching the ball. He honed his pass-catching skills by playing backyard football with friends, where he played multiple positions, including wide receiver and defensive back. Lions general manager Brad Holmes and his team were drawn to Gibbs' versatility, which made him the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Gibbs believes the Lions will use him similarly to how he was utilized at Alabama, but with more opportunities to run receiver routes.

Jahmyr Gibbs explains how he thinks Detroit Lions will use him in 2023

While talking to Lions reporter Tim Twentyman, Gibbs explained how he believes he will be used in 2023.

“I think they’re planning on using me almost the as they did at Alabama,” Gibbs said. “Probably a little more at wideout and stuff. Running more routes. Not just like goals, and hitches and slants and stuff. Probably more real receiver routes,”

Bottom Line – Jahmyr Gibbs a versatile weapon for the Lions

Gibbs' versatility is a major asset for the Lions' offense. His ability to play multiple positions, including wide receiver, and catch the ball will keep opposing defenses on their toes. The Lions' offense has the potential to be elite in the 2023 season, and Gibbs could play a significant role in their success. The Lions' front office made a wise decision in drafting Gibbs, and fans should be excited to see what he brings to the field.