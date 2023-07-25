Jameson Williams Injury Update: Dan Campbell sheds further light

On Monday, following Day 2 of the Detroit Lions training camp, a rumor surfaced indicating that wide receiver Jameson Williams was ‘injured' on the first play of 11-on-11s and that he did not resume practicing for the remainder of the day. Just moments ago, Lions head coach Dan Campbell shed further light on what happened to Williams on Monday, giving some good news.

Campell said Williams has a “little something” with his leg so he will be out for a day or two. Campbell added that he does not think it is anything serious. Though we suspected that this would end up being much-ado-about-nothing, considering none of the beat writers put too much into it, it sure is good to hear the Lions' head coach verify that.

Why it Matters

After sitting out training camp during his rookie season as he recovered from an ACL injury, coupled with the fact that he is suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league's gambling policy, it is crucial that Williams gets as many reps as possible during this year's camp.

Key Points

A rumor surfaced on Monday that JAMO was injured at practice

Campbell says the injury is nothing major

Williams is expected to miss a couple of practices

It is crucial that he gets in as much practice as possible

Bottom Line: Williams Could Give the Lions a HUGE Boost

As noted earlier, JAMO is suspended for the first six games of the 2023 regular season. That being said, when he returns to the team in Week 7, he could provide a HUGE boost for an offense that should already be very good.