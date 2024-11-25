Jared Goff Talks About Detroit Lions Road Warrior Mentality

As the Detroit Lions continue to make waves on the road, quarterback Jared Goff revealed the driving force behind their impressive away-game success. With an impressive 16-5 road record since 2022, the Lions have built a reputation as a formidable team outside of Ford Field, and Goff attributes this success to their unity and collective mindset.

“We Are Road Warriors”

“We come together on the road. We're road warriors,” Goff explained as quoted by SI, referring to the team’s strong bond and mentality when playing away from home. Goff highlighted how the Lions have turned things around since their first road victory in 2022, a win at Chicago, which marked a shift in their approach.

“We didn’t win one the whole first year. And since then, I think he said we're 16-5 since then, which is so dang impressive.”

Embracing the “Us Against the World” Mentality

Goff noted that the team thrives off their “us against the world” mentality when playing away games. This mindset helps to foster a sense of unity and purpose when facing tough environments.

“We love it. We come together on the road. We are us against the world mentality,” said Goff. “It’s fun when we can get our own fans here. The way they show out, it’s really unbelievable. They do a hell of a job.”

As the Lions continue their season, they will look to further solidify their status as “road warriors,” with the support of their passionate fanbase driving them to success.