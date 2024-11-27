Jared Goff, Wife Christen Open Up About ‘Jared Goff’ Chants

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife, Christen, recently reflected on the unforgettable experience of hearing fans chant his name during a pivotal playoff game against his former team, the Los Angeles Rams.

A Surreal Moment for Jared Goff

When Goff entered the tunnel to take the field for pregame warmups, the stadium’s video screens flashed his image, and to his surprise, the fans spontaneously began chanting his name.

For Goff, it was an overwhelming and surreal experience. He recalled during an exclusive interview with Michael Silver of The Athletic, “That’s what it felt like. I was like, ‘Holy s—; this is incredible.’ … They knew I was dumped by this team. They knew that basically (the Rams) said I wasn’t good enough. And they were saying, ‘No, you’re our guy. You are good enough for us. Let’s go win it.’”

Christen Goff Shares Her Perspective

Christen also shared her thoughts on the outpouring of support from Lions fans. “That was so incredible. Everybody here got it. It’s not like they’re cheering his name because they are obsessed with him and they think he’s just everything. It’s because every single one of those people has been him before, or they just get that story, and it resonates with them. … It didn’t feel like fans; it felt like family.”

As Goff got ready to take the field, he shared a moment with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. “Dude, I feel great! Let’s go!” Goff said, and Lions OC Ben Johnson responded, “Yeah, I’d be feeling pretty good if the whole stadium was chanting my name, too.” Goff went on to lead the Lions to a thrilling 24-23 victory, cementing the moment in both his and the team's history.

A Chant That Took on a Life of Its Own

Initially, Goff thought the moment would be fleeting, but it quickly became something much bigger. He said, “I thought that was the end of it, but yeah, it’s taken on a life of its own.” Christen added, “Now it’s just a fun thing that everybody’s doing when they’re drunk at a bar, which is honestly just as amazing. I’ve seen it everywhere. People send me videos; I think somebody got married in Italy and a chant broke out. Now I think it’s Michigan’s inside joke.”

What began as a spontaneous moment of support has turned into a beloved phenomenon, with the “Jared Goff” chant spreading far and wide, becoming a symbol of the connection between Goff, his team, and the Detroit Lions fans. For Jared and Christen, it’s a powerful reminder of their bond with the city and the incredible journey they’ve been on together.