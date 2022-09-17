Jim Harbaugh gives unfortunate injury update on QB Cade McNamara

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines may have won the game against Connecticut on Saturday afternoon, but they lost backup quarterback Cade McNamara in the process.

Just before halftime, McNamara was hit hard after throwing the ball, and he suffered an injury.

Following the game, Harbaugh spoke to reporters and he gave an unfortunate injury update on Cade McNamara, saying he will be out for a few weeks.

“Cade, unfortunately, his foot was caught in the ground, got hit from the side the side in the leg,” Harbaugh said. “Probably going to be out for a few weeks. Not going to be a season-ending thing, I don’t think, but he’ll miss some time.”

After being booed by some fans at the Big House a week ago, McNamara got a nice ovation when he came into the game on Saturday against UConn.