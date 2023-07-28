On Wednesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day voiced an opinion that could ruffle feathers. He suggested that it is worth discussing the annual Michigan vs. Ohio State rivalry game be moved from the regular season's final Saturday. The idea is to prevent potential rematches in the Big Ten Championship Game just a week later. On Thursday, when it was Michigan's turn to take the stage at Lucas Oil Stadium, head coach Jim Harbaugh presented a more neutral stance on the matter.

Jim Harbaugh weighs in on Michigan vs. Ohio State rivalry being moved

When asked about the rivalry game potentially being moved, Harbaugh stated that the Wolverines are ready to play “whenever it's scheduled to be played.”

“We'll play that whenever it's scheduled to be played,” Harbaugh said during his time on stage. “We know we're going to play it every season at least once… Right now it's played the last game of the season. I think everybody's used to that. It's part of the Thanksgiving tradition now. So that's when we'll expect it.”

Bottom Line – Change in Tradition is possible, but for now, the Rivalry Remains

Despite the conversation surrounding the potential shift in scheduling, the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State remains unaltered. Regardless of when the game is played, the fervor and anticipation surrounding this annual showdown will undoubtedly persist. For now, the teams, their coaches, and fans can anticipate clashing on the last game of the season, carrying on a cherished Big Ten tradition.