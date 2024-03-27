How Detroit Lions will replace Josh Reynolds

The Detroit Lions‘ offseason has taken an interesting turn with the departure of wide receiver Josh Reynolds. On Tuesday, general manager Brad Holmes expressed a desire to bring Reynolds back for the 2024 season, but he has since signed a 2-year deal worth up to $14 million with the Denver Broncos. This move leaves a gap in the Lions’ receiving corps, prompting the question: How will the Lions replace Reynolds?

Current Wide Receiver Situation

As it stands, the Lions have Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams as their No. 1 and No. 2 wide receivers, respectively. Donovan Peoples-Jones or Khalif Raymond could potentially fill the No. 3 spot if the season were to start today. However, the season is still some time away, and the Lions are expected to add another wide receiver to their roster.

Potential Replacement Strategies

One strategy could involve utilizing the 2024 NFL Draft to find a starting-caliber wide receiver. Given the impending mega contracts for key players like Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions may be looking to save money where possible. Drafting a rookie wide receiver could provide a cost-effective solution while adding fresh talent to the team.

Alternatively, the Lions might consider signing a veteran wide receiver to a short-term deal. This approach would bring NFL experience to the team and could serve as a stopgap solution while younger players develop.

Bottom Line

The departure of Josh Reynolds from the Detroit Lions creates an opportunity for the team to reassess and strengthen their wide receiver group. Whether through the draft or free agency, the Lions have options to fill the void left by Reynolds. As the offseason progresses, it will be interesting to see how the team addresses this need and shapes its roster for the 2024 season.