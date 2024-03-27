Report: Detroit Lions lowballed Josh Reynolds

Detroit Lions lowballed Josh Reynolds

The Detroit Lions‘ approach to retaining wide receiver Josh Reynolds has come under scrutiny after recent developments in the NFL free agency market. General Manager Brad Holmes had expressed the team’s intention to bring Reynolds back for the 2024 season. However, just a day after Holmes’ statement, news emerged that Reynolds had signed a 2-year deal worth up to $14 million with the Denver Broncos.

The contract offered by the Broncos significantly outpaces what the Lions were willing to offer, suggesting that Detroit did not come close to matching Denver’s proposal.

Reported Lowball Offer

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions made a below-market contract offer to Reynolds at the start of free agency and maintained minimal contact with his representation in the following weeks.

“They made a below-market contract offer at the start of free agency and maintained minimal contact with Reynolds’ camp in recent weeks,” Birkett wrote on Wednesday.

This approach, described as lowballing, indicates that the Lions were not prepared to meet Reynolds’ market value.

The Bottom Line

If you have been following along with Detroit Sports Nation, this should come as no surprise as we predicted as soon as the season ended that Reynolds would demand much more money than the Lions were willing to pay for a No. 3 wide receiver (for them) at best. That said, we wish Reynolds all the best in Denver.