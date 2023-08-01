Justin Verlander traded to the Houston Astros, again

With the craziness of the MLB Trade Deadline, the Houston Astros have traded, once again, for right-handed pitcher, Justin Verlander. This was reported by Bob Nightingale of USA Today.

Justin Verlander has been traded to the #Astros! — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 1, 2023

Why it matters

This comes just six years after the same transaction took place sending Verlander to the Astros from Detroit. This news now paves the way for the Tigers to trade one of their two pitching assets to teams who need arms, namely the Cinncinatti Red and the Baltimore Orioles. Verlander was put on the market after signing a massive contract with the New York Mets this past offseason and their subsequent underwhelming first half. Reports say the Mets are getting two Minor Leaguers back for Verlander.

The Mets will receive OF Drew Gilbert from the Astros in the deal for Verlander, per source, plus at least one other propsect. It's not known how much money the Mets will send to Houston. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 1, 2023

Justin Verlander by the Numbers

This season got off to a rocky start for Verlander, making his debut in 2023 against the Tigers at Comerica Park. Riley Greene took him deep in the first inning and the scrappy Tigers shut out the Mets' offense. But, Verlander has been stellar recently

16 starts made in 2023 with 94.1 IP

7.73 K/9 and 2.96 BB/9

3.15 ERA to go along with a 3.81 FIP

He's been worth 1.7 fWAR in his 16 starts this season.

The bottom line

This trade was the final shoe that needed to drop for the Tigers to start making their deals. And, with the Astros not being linked to either Michael Lorenzen or Eduardo Rodriguez the price should still remain high for Scott Harris as he navigates his first trade deadline. JV is back with his former mates, and the Tigers are about to cash in because of it.