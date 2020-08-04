41.2 F
Kelly Stafford drops bomb on Instagram after Detroit Lions reveal Matthew’s ‘False-Positive’ COVID-19 test

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, explaining that he actually had a false-positive test last week that led to the original designation.

Following the news, Stafford’s wife Kelly took to Instagram to vent about her extreme frustrations regarding the false-positive result and how it had impacted her, her husband, and her kids.

Kelly noted that since Matthew was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, she has been told her kids cannot attend their school, she has been approached in a grocery store and told she was “endangering others,” and her kids were even kicked off a playground.

Kelly specifically blames the NFL “for not holding themselves accountable.”

Go get them, Kelly!

College Sports

Battle at the Big House high school football showcase canceled due to COVID-19

Michael Whitaker
Chalk up another sports casualty to the COVID-19 pandemic. All high school football games that were slated to take place at the University of...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

