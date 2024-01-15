Kelly Stafford takes to social media to announce Matthew Stafford's plan for 2024

In the aftermath of the Los Angeles Rams‘ narrow playoff loss to the Detroit Lions, Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, took to Instagram to express her thoughts on the season and her husband's plans for the coming year.

Kelly's Reaction to Playoff Loss

Kelly Stafford's post on Instagram came a day after the Rams' 24-23 defeat at Ford Field, a venue deeply intertwined with Matthew Stafford's NFL career. Her message was tinged with a mix of reflection and optimism:

“What a season.. and for it to end at ford field,” Stafford posted.

Looking Ahead to 2024

More significantly, Kelly's post hinted at the future, particularly Matthew Stafford's career plans with the Rams. She expressed excitement for the next season, confirming that Matthew will be returning to play in 2024:

“Already excited for this Rams team next season… And he will be back next year Detroit, but until then, go get you one!!!”

This statement offers a glimpse into the quarterback's commitment to the Rams and his determination to continue contributing to the team's success.

Matthew Stafford's wife confirms he'll be back next season and hopes Detroit can go and win it all now… pic.twitter.com/oqN3ekrub5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 15, 2024

Bottom Line: A Message of Support and Anticipation

Kelly Stafford's social media post serves as a statement of support for her husband and the Rams, while also acknowledging the unique emotional ties to Detroit. Her message reflects the resilience of the Stafford family and their forward-looking perspective, embracing the challenges and opportunities of the upcoming NFL season. As Matthew Stafford prepares for 2024, this post underscores his ongoing dedication to his team and the sport, with the support of his family firmly behind him.