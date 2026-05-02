Detroit Tigers Replace Will Vest With White Hot Pitcher

The Detroit Tigers’ bullpen just took a hit, and the response was immediate.

Right-hander Will Vest, one of the club’s most trusted late-inning arms over the past several seasons, has been placed on the injured list with right forearm inflammation. In a corresponding move, the Tigers selected the contract of right-hander Ricky Vanasco from Triple-A Toledo, giving the surging reliever his shot at the big league level.

Will Vest Injury Forces Tigers Bullpen Adjustment

The Will Vest injury comes at a time when Detroit has leaned heavily on its bullpen to stay competitive early in the 2026 season.

Vest has been dealing with forearm discomfort since his last outing on April 26, and the club ultimately decided a stint on the injured list was necessary. It marks his first IL placement since 2023, a notable development for a pitcher who has been a steady presence in high leverage situations.

His absence leaves a clear void.

Vest served as the Tigers’ primary closer during the 2025 season, converting 23 saves and delivering eight scoreless innings during the postseason. That level of production made him one of the most dependable arms in A.J. Hinch’s bullpen.

Ricky Vanasco Promotion Brings Momentum to Detroit

The Tigers are not just filling a roster spot. They are bringing up a pitcher who has been one of the hottest arms in the organization.

Ricky Vanasco has earned this opportunity with a strong run at Triple A Toledo, where he has shown improved command and swing and miss ability. The right hander now gets his chance to prove he can translate that success to the major league level.

Detroit will be watching closely to see how Vanasco handles the jump.

While his long term role is still to be determined, his immediate assignment is clear. Help stabilize a bullpen that just lost a key contributor.

What This Means for the Tigers Moving Forward

The Will Vest injury puts added pressure on the rest of the bullpen to pick up the slack in late innings.

Detroit has options, but replacing a proven closer is never simple. Roles may shift, and the Tigers could rely more heavily on a committee approach until Vest is ready to return.

At the same time, Vanasco’s arrival adds intrigue.

If he continues his strong form, the Tigers could find themselves with another reliable arm emerging at just the right time. For a team trying to stay in the race, contributions like that can make a real difference.