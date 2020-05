During his 17 seasons of Major League Baseball, Kirk Gibson hit 255 home runs with 195 of those dingers coming with the Detroit Tigers.

Some of Gibson’s home runs were pretty darn big (including a couple in the World Series) but one of Gibson’s most memorable home runs came in June of 1983 when he hit a moon shot that cleared the roof of Tiger Stadium.

Check it out.

We sure miss Gibby playing for the Tigers and we REALLY miss Tiger Stadium!