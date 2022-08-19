In case you missed it, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams and Indianapolis Colts LB Zaire Franklin got into it a bit during a joint practice earlier this week and, not surprisingly, it was caught on film by the ‘Hard Knocks’ crew.

As you are about to see, both Williams and Franklin are extremely competitive and both are not afraid to run their mouths a bit.

Check it out.

Lions RB Jamaal Williams gets into Twitter feud with Colts LB Zaire Franklin

But the feud between Jamaal Williams and Zaire Franklin did not stop there as it has Franklin had a bit more to see when he caught wind of the video.

“Only in the League can a bum lose 3 reps in a row and still yell like he won,” Franklin tweeted. “hope you ready to cry about another losing season champ“

Only in the League can a bum lose 3 reps in a row and still yell like he won 🤣🤣 hope you ready to cry about another losing season champ https://t.co/9jAGSChsB5 — Zaire Franklin (@ZiggySmalls_) August 19, 2022

Well, if you thought Jamaal Williams was just going to take the high road and go silently into the night, you were very wrong.

“Sir I literally made you look stupid in team period when you missed an open field tackle and I ran you and the safety for a touchdown during team period pls go bout your business (two crying laughing so hard you are crying emojis) you not bout tht when it’s Go time,” Williams tweeted back.

Sir I literally made you look stupid in team period when you missed an open field tackle and I ran you and the safety for a touchdown during team period pls go bout your business 😂😂 you not bout tht when it’s Go time — Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) August 19, 2022

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that Jamaal Williams and Zaire Franklin suit up for Saturday’s preseason game as both Colts’ HC Frank Reich and Lions HC Dan Campbell have already said they are going to rest most of their starters.

That being said, you can expect to see plenty of footage of this during next Tuesday’s episode of Hard Knocks!

