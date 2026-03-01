Michigan Basketball Reveals Heartbreaking News Regarding L.J. Cason

The University of Michigan men’s basketball team received heartbreaking news on Saturday.

Sophomore guard L.J. Cason has suffered a torn right ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2025–26 season, the program announced following Friday night’s game at Illinois.

It’s a brutal blow for both Cason and a Wolverines team in the middle of a championship push.

A Tough Break for a Key Contributor

Cason was injured during Michigan’s road matchup against Illinois on February 27, ending what had become a breakout sophomore campaign. While he wasn’t a starter, Cason had carved out a vital role as one of Michigan’s most dependable bench pieces.

Head coach Dusty May emphasized the emotional weight of the injury while expressing confidence in Cason’s ability to bounce back.

“Our hearts hurt for L.J.,” May said. “You never want to see a young man who has poured so much into this program have something like this happen. However, if there’s anyone equipped to handle this and the rehab process, it’s LJ.”

Cason Responds With Perspective

Despite the disappointment, Cason struck a calm, determined tone in his response, focusing on recovery and supporting his teammates.

“This isn’t how I wanted my season to end,” Cason said, “but I trust God’s plan, and I’ll attack rehab the same way I approach everything — with focus and determination.”

That mindset has defined much of Cason’s growth this season.

A Breakout Sophomore Season

Before the injury, Cason was enjoying the best stretch of his college career. Coming off the bench in every game, he provided energy, efficiency, and steady decision-making — exactly what championship-caliber teams need from their rotation players.

This season, Cason averaged:

8.4 points

1.9 rebounds

2.4 assists

1.0 steal

He also posted career highs in shooting efficiency, knocking down 50.3% of his shots from the field and more than doubling his three-point output from his freshman year. After making just 15 triples as a freshman, he buried 33 three-pointers this season, becoming a legitimate perimeter threat.

His contributions played a meaningful role in Michigan securing the 2026 Big Ten regular-season title.

What’s Next for Michigan

The Wolverines now move forward without one of their most reliable guards as the postseason approaches.

Michigan will finish the regular season with:

A road trip to Iowa on March 5

A home matchup against Michigan State on March 8

With the No. 1 seed already clinched, the Wolverines earned a triple bye in the Big Ten Tournament and will open play in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 13.

While the loss of Cason stings, Michigan remains firmly positioned for a deep postseason run — and the program will now rally around one of its own as he begins the long road back.

For L.J. Cason, the season may be over, but his story at Michigan is far from finished.