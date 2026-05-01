Tigers vs Rangers – How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More (Game 33)

The Detroit Tigers return to Comerica Park on Friday to open a home series against the Texas Rangers after a 4-5 interleague road trip. That swing ended with a 5-2 victory over the Braves in Atlanta on Thursday, which helped Detroit avoid a sweep.

This series starts a six-game homestand, with the Boston Red Sox set to come to town next. The Rangers arrive just a half-game behind the Tigers in the overall standings with one less win in one fewer game played. Texas sits in the middle of the American League West standings.

Detroit is tied with the Cleveland Guardians atop the AL Central Division, both at 16-16. The Tigers have been much better at home, going 10-2 at Comerica Park, compared to a 6-14 record on the road. They are also 5-6 against fellow AL foes, with all five wins coming at home.

Friday’s matchup has Jack Flaherty on the mound for Detroit. He has had issues over his last two starts, both on the road. His last start against Texas came last year on May 10, when he gave up five runs on four hits (all four home runs!) and two walks while striking out four over three innings in the loss.

The Rangers will counter with MacKenzie Gore, who will make his first start against the Tigers as a Ranger. Gore has struggled over his last three starts, posting a 6.14 ERA and 5.50 FIP over 14 2/3 innings. In that span, he allowed 16 hits (three home runs) and 10 walks while striking out a whopping 17 batters.

The last time Gore faced Detroit was last summer with the Washington Nationals on July 2, when he threw 5 1/3 frames of two-run ball on three hits and four walks, along with two strikeouts in his team’s victory.

How to Watch

Matchup: Detroit Tigers (16-16) vs. Texas Rangers (15-16)

Time (ET): 6:40 p.m.

Place: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

TV/Streaming: Detroit SportsNet , MLB.TV

, Radio: Tigers Radio Network

Join the discussion: DSN Tigers Facebook Group

Predictions

Game 33: RHP Jack Flaherty (0-2, 5.33 ERA) vs. LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 4.35 ERA)

Player G IP K% BB% GB% FIP fWAR Flaherty 6 25.1 23.0 18.0 30.8 6.04 -0.1 Gore 6 31.0 31.6 11.3 40.5 4.05 0.4

Flaherty

Gore



The matchup leans toward Detroit because of the home-road split. The Tigers have been a far better club at Comerica Park, and Gore enters with command issues over his last few outings. Flaherty still has to limit the long ball after what happened in his last meeting with Texas, but the setting gives him a better chance to settle in.

Prediction: Tigers 5, Rangers 4.

More

Detroit begins May with a chance to build on its strong home form. The Tigers are 10-2 at home, and this six-game homestand comes at a good time after a tough road stretch.

Detroit enters tied for first in the AL Central Division at 16-16, while Texas comes in close behind overall at 15-16. A series win would help the Tigers create a bit more room while also improving their mark against AL teams.