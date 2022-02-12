Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay may retire following Super Bowl LVI

It is possible that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is about to coach in his final NFL game.

On Sunday, McVay will lead the Rams into Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals and it could very well be his final game as an NFL head coach.

There has been plenty of speculation that McVay, who is getting married this summer, may walk away from coaching so that he can give broadcasting a shot.

According to McVay, he has not made a decision yet, one way or another.

“I love this so much that it’s such a passion, but I also know that what I’ve seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players. I’m gonna be married this summer. I want to have a family, and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary,” McVay said. “I have always had a dream about being able to be a father, and I can’t predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.”

“I don’t really know,” McVay said. “I know I love football and I’m so invested in this thing and I’m in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said, ‘What do you want to be able to do?’ I want to be able to have a family, and I want to be able to spend time with them.”

That response sure does not sound like somebody who wants to continue coaching but time will tell.