Los Angeles Rams release final injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Lions

The Los Angeles Rams will look to move to 6-1 on the season when they host the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Following their practice on Friday, the Rams released their final injury report for the week and as you can see below, RB Sony Michel is listed as questionable.

Nation, what do you think the final score will be for Sunday’s game? How many TD passes will Matthew Stafford throw against his former team?

#Rams RB Sony Michel is listed as questionable for Sunday, but Sean McVay said earlier today that he expects him to play. Final injury report for the Week 7 matchup between Rams-Lions: pic.twitter.com/85dHt6owOk — Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) October 22, 2021