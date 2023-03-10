Marty Mornhinweg reveals 1 Thing Detroit Lions Must Address for Super Bowl Chance in 2023

The Detroit Lions finished the 2022 season on a high note, winning eight of their final 10 games. Following their strong finish, the Lions are now the favorites to win the NFC North in 2023. One of the key areas they must improve if they want to take a big step forward this season is their defense. According to former Lions head coach Marty Mornhinweg, the team needs to acquire some “top-flight” players on defense to have a chance at a Super Bowl run.

Key Points

The Lions finished 31st in scoring defense and 29th in yards per game in 2022.

Mornhinweg believes the Lions need to acquire one or two impact players in free agency, such as Jalen Ramsey, to improve the defense.

, to improve the defense. The Lions have five picks in the top 81 selections in the NFL Draft, including two in the top 18, giving them plenty of opportunities to add top-flight players to the defense.

Potential draft options include Joey Porter Jr. from Penn State, Devon Witherspoon from Illinois, and Brian Branch from Alabama.

from Penn State, from Illinois, and from Alabama. Mornhinweg believes that adding top-flight players to the defense, along with the team's hard work and preparation, could lead to a playoff berth and even a Super Bowl run.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

Improving the defense is crucial for the Lions if they want to take their game to the next level. While they had one of the top offenses in the league in 2022, they won't be able to contend for a Super Bowl if they can't improve their defensive ranking. The Lions need to invest in the defense to complement their strong offense and give themselves the best chance of competing for a championship.

Bottom Line: The Lions must address their defense

Marty Mornhinweg has spoken, and it's clear that the Lions must address their defense if they want to contend for a Super Bowl in 2023. The Lions have plenty of opportunities to add top-flight talent through free agency and the draft, and they should take advantage of these opportunities to bolster their defense. With hard work and preparation, along with improved defensive talent, the Lions could make a playoff run and potentially even compete for a Super Bowl.