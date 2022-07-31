Matthew Stafford accidentally refers to Cooper Kupp as Calvin Johnson [Video]

Matthew Stafford still cannot get Detroit Lions Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson off of his mind!

During a recent interview, Stafford was asked “of all the throws you made in your first season as a Ram, which one are you most proud of?”

As you are about to hear, Stafford accidentally refers to Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp as Calvin Johnson before quickly correcting himself.

Take a listen.

Considering Stafford and Johnson were teammates for so long, it is no surprise that this happened.

