Matthew Stafford reveals more to Rams’ fans in one video than he did to Lions’ fans in 12 years

From the moment Matthew Stafford was selected by the Detroit Lions in 2009, he was always a closed book until the moment he left.

Sure, Stafford would do interviews from time to time but he always seemed to have his guard up when it came to revealing anything remotely personal.

Maybe somebody suggested to Stafford that he be a little more open now that he is with the Los Angeles Rams or maybe this is just a one-time thing, but on Friday, he opened up more to Rams’ fans in one video than he did to Lions’ fans in 12 years.

Enjoy getting to know your FORMER quarterback, Lions’ fans!

Three words to describe this opportunity? "Humbling. Exciting…. Can I say exciting twice?" 😂 pic.twitter.com/kQBVFuhi9g — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 2, 2021

